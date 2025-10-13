Domino’s Pizza unveils first major rebrand in almost 13 years
- Domino's Pizza is undergoing its first major rebranding in almost 13 years, aiming to refocus on pizza rather than its image as a technology company.
- The rebrand includes a new jingle created by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey, known for hits like A Bar Song (Tipsy).
- Packaging will be overhauled with brighter blues and reds, the iconic domino piece logo prominently displayed, and a new, bolder font called "Domino's Sans".
- Exclusive black and gold packaging will be introduced for Handmade Pan and Stuffed Crust pizzas to give them a premium feel.
- A new range of merchandise, featuring the updated branding, will also be released on the Domino's website.