Dominic Cummings makes China claim amid scrutiny over UK national security

Home secretary challenged over government's handling of Chinese spying trial collapse
  • Dominic Cummings claimed China breached high-level UK security systems, obtaining "vast amounts" of classified government information, including highly sensitive "Strap material".
  • He stated that fundamental infrastructure for transferring sensitive data within the British state was compromised for "years".
  • Cummings and the then-prime minister Boris Johnson were informed of the breach in 2020, and he is willing to provide details to MPs if an inquiry is launched.
  • These claims emerge amidst scrutiny over national security and UK policy towards China, following the recent collapse of a China spying case trial.
  • Cummings criticised the Crown Prosecution Service's stance that government evidence did not define China as a national security threat, calling it "puerile nonsense".
