White House files new lawsuit against Harvard University
- The Justice Department has launched a new lawsuit against Harvard University, alleging its failure to cooperate with a federal investigation and provide documents regarding its admissions procedures.
- The legal action, filed in a Boston federal court, seeks documents crucial for evaluating Harvard's adherence to a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that deemed race-conscious college admissions programmes unconstitutional.
- The Justice Department clarified that the lawsuit was initiated solely to compel Harvard to produce documents and does not accuse the university of discriminatory conduct or seek monetary damages or federal funding revocation.
- This lawsuit is part of a wider campaign by Trump's administration to use federal funding as leverage to enforce changes at US universities, which it claims are plagued by antisemitic and 'radical left' ideologies.
- Previously, Trump's administration cancelled hundreds of grants to Harvard researchers, citing the university's alleged failure to address harassment of Jewish students, which prompted Harvard to launch its own lawsuit last year.
