Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

DOJ quickly defends Trump against ‘sensationalist claims’ in Epstein files

Trump says Epstein files are distracting from his agenda and could 'ruin' reputations
  • The Department of Justice has rushed to defend President Donald Trump against claims made in the Jeffrey Epstein files after releasing another 11,000 files, amounting to nearly 30,000 pages.
  • The DOJ issued a statement on X declaring that "untrue and sensationalist claims" within the documents regarding Trump were "unfounded and false.”
  • This social media post marked the first time the DOJ provided commentary on the released Epstein documents, which have largely been presented without context.
  • Documents included an internal email suggesting Trump flew on Epstein's private jet more often than reported, though being mentioned does not imply wrongdoing.
  • Trump criticized the release, stating it could damage reputations and distract from his administration's achievements, while Bill Clinton urged the DOJ to release all files mentioning him immediately.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in