How the DoJ organized the Epstein files and what’s allowed to be redacted
- The Justice Department has organized documents related to the Epstein files into four distinct categories on its new special section.
- These categories are House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform disclosures, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) disclosures, DOJ disclosures (including those under the Epstein Files Transparency Act), and Court Records.
- The Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405) directs the Justice Department to release all relevant documents, such as recently unsealed grand jury documents and previously unreleased interviews, unless they would jeopardize an active federal investigation.
- The legislation also mandates the release of documents concerning Epstein's death while in custody.
- Attorney General Pam Bondi is authorized to redact or withhold documents containing personally identifiable information, victims' medical files, or content depicting child sexual abuse.