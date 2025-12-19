Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

DoJ acknowledges incomplete Epstein file drop, says more to come

Ro Khanna reacts to partial release of Epstein files: "They have not been transparent"
  • The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed that its recent release of documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein is incomplete, with further files expected by the end of the year.
  • Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche explained that the extensive volume of materials needing review is the reason for the partial disclosure.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised the DOJ, stating the released documents are heavily redacted and represent only a fraction of the total evidence.
  • Schumer specifically noted that 119 pages of one document were blacked out, stressing the congressional mandate for complete transparency.
  • Senate Democrats are currently assessing the released information to determine appropriate actions to ensure accountability and the full revelation of the truth.
