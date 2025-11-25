Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Turns out dogs experience emotional highs and lows too

A study has found that dogs have similar emotions to humans
A study has found that dogs have similar emotions to humans (Getty Images)
  • New research indicates that genes influencing human emotions, such as anxiety and depression, also shape the personality of dogs.
  • A study led by the University of Cambridge analysed the genetic code of 1,300 golden retrievers, comparing it with their behavioural traits assessed via owner questionnaires.
  • Specific genes were identified, including HUNK, linked to nervousness in dogs and worry in humans, and ASCC3, associated with fear of loud noises in dogs and mood swings in humans.
  • The research found that twelve genes identified in golden retrievers also underlie human behavioural traits and emotions, suggesting shared genetic roots for behaviour.
  • Understanding these genetic predispositions can help owners better comprehend and empathise with their pets' emotional states, such as sensitivity and anxiety.
