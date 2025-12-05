Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why dog owners will face unlimited fines for breaking strict new law

  • Dog owners in England and Wales now face unlimited fines for their pets worrying livestock, removing the previous £1,000 penalty cap.
  • The new legislation extends protection to camelids, including llamas and alpacas, placing them on par with other farm animals like sheep and cattle.
  • Conservative former deputy prime minister Baroness Therese Coffey steered the Bill, emphasising the devastating impact of livestock worrying on animals and farmers.
  • The updated law will broaden its scope to include roads and paths, offering greater reassurance to farmers when moving their livestock.
  • Police officers will also be granted new powers to seize dogs that pose a risk of repeated attacks on farm animals.
