Abandoned at airport check-in, ‘Jet Blue’ the dog gets a new home

Dog abandoned at Las Vegas airport adopted by officer that rescued him
  • A dog, nicknamed "Jet Blue", was abandoned at Harry Reid International Airport on 2 February after its owner was denied boarding for not having the correct service animal paperwork.
  • The owner was subsequently arrested and charged with animal abandonment and resisting arrest.
  • "Jet Blue" was initially taken in by Animal Protective Services, and then a rescue charity, as his owner never returned for him.
  • Las Vegas police confirmed on 21 February that the dog had found a new home.
  • "Jet Blue" was adopted by the family of Officer Skeeter Black, the police officer who initially rescued him from the airport.
