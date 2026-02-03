Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Person infected with measles visited Disneyland and LAX

Measles cases confirmed in Southern California
  • Measles has returned to California's Disneyland theme park for the first time in over a decade, after an infected international traveller visited the resort.
  • The individual visited Los Angeles International Airport, Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Goofy’s Kitchen in the Disneyland Hotel last Wednesday.
  • Orange County health officials have warned that individuals present at these locations during the specified times may be at risk of developing measles within seven to 21 days.
  • This case comes amid a surge in measles infections across the US, which could jeopardise the country's long-held elimination status for the highly contagious disease.
  • Health experts stress that vaccination with two doses of the MMR vaccine remains the best protection against measles, particularly as vaccine hesitancy has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in