Disney staffer who rescued crowd from 400lb boulder breaks silence
- The Disney World worker who stopped a 400-pound prop boulder from hitting the audience during the Indiana Jones live show at Hollywood Studios has spoken out.
- The boulder, which was part of the show for decades without incident, launched unusually hard and came off its tracks on Dec. 30, rolling toward spectators.
- "The only thing going through my mind is that if it came up over the set, and I knew it would, that it cannot hit the audience," said Robert Herrick, who despite having no formal training for such an event, acted swiftly to change the boulder's trajectory.
- He jumped in front of the prop and the impact left him with fractured vertebrae in his neck, whiplash, and a bleeding head, requiring him to wear a neck brace for eight weeks.
- "It's inflatable. It's filled with air. Comments said there's no way it weighs over 400 pounds. It absolutely does," Herrick said. His actions likely prevented serious injuries to guests, and the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is currently being performed without the boulder.