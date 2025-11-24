Disney cruise passenger dies after falling overboard
- An elderly cruise passenger is believed to have died after falling overboard from a Disney Cruise Line ship in the Tasman Sea.
- The 73-year-old man from Melbourne, Australia, went missing from the Disney Wonder at approximately 4:30 am on Saturday.
- Victoria Police stated they believe the man died after jumping from the vessel, and they are not treating his death as suspicious.
- Search and rescue operations, involving thermal imaging and surveillance cameras, lasted over five hours after the alarm was raised.
- The Disney Wonder, on a voyage from Melbourne to Auckland, turned around for the search and is now expected to arrive in New Zealand a day later than scheduled.