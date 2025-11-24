Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disney cruise passenger dies after falling overboard

An elderly cruise passenger is believed to have died after falling overboard on a Disney Cruise Line voyage to New Zealand
An elderly cruise passenger is believed to have died after falling overboard on a Disney Cruise Line voyage to New Zealand (Getty Images)
  • An elderly cruise passenger is believed to have died after falling overboard from a Disney Cruise Line ship in the Tasman Sea.
  • The 73-year-old man from Melbourne, Australia, went missing from the Disney Wonder at approximately 4:30 am on Saturday.
  • Victoria Police stated they believe the man died after jumping from the vessel, and they are not treating his death as suspicious.
  • Search and rescue operations, involving thermal imaging and surveillance cameras, lasted over five hours after the alarm was raised.
  • The Disney Wonder, on a voyage from Melbourne to Auckland, turned around for the search and is now expected to arrive in New Zealand a day later than scheduled.
