Disney warns of drop in theme park attendance amid lack of tourists
- Disney has warned that 'international visitor headwinds' linked to concerns about the president could lead to declining attendance at its American theme parks.
- Overseas arrival numbers dropped sharply in late 2025, with September down 7.7%, and Canadian and Mexican tourists are increasingly staying away, contributing to a $4bn loss to the US economy.
- The White House, through Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, asserted that under President Trump, the US remains the 'best place to live or visit' and that he has boosted American tourism.
- Despite lower attendance, Disney reported increased revenues due to higher per-guest spending and growth in its streaming business, though other destinations like Las Vegas have been significantly impacted.
- Las Vegas saw a 9.6% drop in airport traffic in November, with Canadian airline traffic down 40%, prompting its mayor to appeal for tourists to return, while domestic tourism helped offset some national losses.
