What we know about the Discord data breach that affected thousands

Discord Says Vendor Breach Exposed 70K Users’ ID Photos And Data
  • Hackers obtained sensitive data from up to 70,000 Discord users through a breach of a third-party customer support vendor.
  • The compromised data includes images of government IDs, names, and contact details, which the vendor used for age-related appeals.
  • Discord stated the breach was part of an attempt by hackers to “extort a financial ransom” from the company.
  • In response, Discord has revoked the vendor's access, launched an internal investigation, engaged a forensics firm, and contacted law enforcement.
  • Hackers claimed to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data, including examples of ID images and user subscription details, boasting about the incident on a Telegram channel.
