Discord announces major change beginning in March
- Discord will introduce a new age verification system from early March, automatically treating almost all users as teenagers unless they prove they’re 18 or older.
- Users wishing to access adult content will need to verify their age by submitting a form of ID or a selfie, which AI will use to estimate their age.
- The policy change aligns with a global increase in age verification laws and similar initiatives by other platforms, aiming to enhance online safety for young people.
- Unverified users will be barred from adult servers and chat channels, unable to view graphic or sensitive content, and will have messages from strangers automatically segregated.
- Discord has addressed concerns about data breaches by stating that selfie data will not leave the user's device and identity documents will be deleted swiftly after age confirmation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks