Dinosaurs’ attempts to swim revealed in largest collection of tracks ever discovered
- Scientists in Bolivia have discovered the largest collection of dinosaur prints ever found and the tracks document the animals' attempts to swim.
- Over 16,000 immaculately-preserved theropod prints, from the family including Tyrannosaurus rex, were uncovered.
- The tracks were found in ancient waterways within Toro Toro, a national park located in the Bolivian Andes.
- The prints were left by dinosaurs attempting to swim through lakes, with the mud preserving them before rising water levels could cause erosion.
- Park Ranger Celso Aguilar hailed the discovery as the "most important finding in the world that can be observed".