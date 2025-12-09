Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dinosaurs’ attempts to swim revealed in largest collection of tracks ever discovered

Scientists uncover largest collection of dinosaur footprints ever found
  • Scientists in Bolivia have discovered the largest collection of dinosaur prints ever found and the tracks document the animals' attempts to swim.
  • Over 16,000 immaculately-preserved theropod prints, from the family including Tyrannosaurus rex, were uncovered.
  • The tracks were found in ancient waterways within Toro Toro, a national park located in the Bolivian Andes.
  • The prints were left by dinosaurs attempting to swim through lakes, with the mud preserving them before rising water levels could cause erosion.
  • Park Ranger Celso Aguilar hailed the discovery as the "most important finding in the world that can be observed".
