Trump’s message to Meta as his former advisor is named president
- Former Trump advisor Dina Powell McCormick has been named Meta’s new president and vice chairman.
- Powell McCormick, former deputy national security advisor to President Donald Trump, will help guide Meta’s strategy and execution as a member of its management team, Meta said.
- “Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
- “Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!”
- Powell McCormick is the second recent Trump administration hire after Trump’s former deputy U.S. trade representative, Curtis Joseph Mahoney, was named Meta’s chief legal officer last week.