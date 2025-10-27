UK digital ID plan sparks row over Irish citizens’ rights
- The UK government's plan to introduce mandatory digital ID for workers by 2029 is facing criticism over its potential conflict with the Common Travel Area (CTA).
- Under the CTA, British and Irish citizens currently have the right to live and work freely in each other's countries without requiring additional permission.
- Political parties in Northern Ireland, including Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), have opposed the scheme, citing concerns about its impact on Irish citizens' rights and the Good Friday Agreement.
- Home Office officials have reportedly stated that the digital ID scheme will be impossible to implement without changes to the CTA, as exempting Irish citizens would be discriminatory against British citizens.
- The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, is consulting with the Irish government to find a solution that upholds existing agreements while progressing the introduction of digital ID.