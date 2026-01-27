Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK rapper jailed for minimum of 24 years over west London shooting

(Metropolitan Police )
  • Rapper DigDat, real name Nathan Tokosi, has been handed a life sentence for his role in a drive-by shooting that left a rival artist severely injured.
  • The victim, Daniel Offei-Ntow, known as Lugavelz, was shot six times in the head, mouth, and body in Notting Hill in November 2023.
  • Tokosi, 26, from Deptford, was convicted of attempted murder and firearms offences across two trials last year and must serve a minimum of 24 years.
  • The court heard Tokosi has a history of violent convictions, including stabbing a victim at age 13, for which he was also convicted of attempted murder.
  • Judge Sarah Munro KC, sentencing at the Old Bailey, declared Tokosi a dangerous offender, while Detective Inspector Chris Shepherd said Tokosi’s actions were “premeditated, reckless and malicious”.
