Woman exposed to pregnancy drug in womb says those affected were ‘poisoned’

Michelle Taylor, centre, with her mother Sylvia Bennett, right, and her older sister
Michelle Taylor, centre, with her mother Sylvia Bennett, right, and her older sister (Michelle Taylor)
  • Michelle Taylor, 63, has condemned the use of diethylstilbestrol (DES), a synthetic oestrogen given to pregnant women between the 1940s and late 1970s, calling it a “cover-up” that “poisoned” those affected.
  • Taylor's mother was prescribed DES, leading to Taylor being monitored for clear-cell adenocarcinoma, a rare vaginal cancer linked to the drug, from the age of 15.
  • Despite suffering two near-fatal ectopic pregnancies and undergoing six rounds of IVF due to congenitally narrowed fallopian tubes, Taylor states she was never informed the drug could damage the reproductive system.
  • Concerns exist that the effects of DES have been passed to subsequent generations, with Taylor's daughter experiencing abnormal cervical smears and her nieces facing issues like misshapen wombs and breast cancer.
  • Taylor and her family are part of DES Justice UK, a group of over 300 individuals campaigning for a public inquiry, a redress scheme and a screening programme for those exposed to DES in the UK, noting other countries have provided compensation.
