Date set for when fuel stations could stop selling diesel – and it’s sooner than you might think

Ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles brought forward to 2030
  • London is expected to be the UK’s first city without diesel cars, with some filling stations in the capital predicted to stop selling the fuel within the next four years.
  • A report by New AutoMotive forecasts that many of the UK's 8,400 filling stations will cease selling diesel by 2035, as national diesel vehicle numbers and fuel use consistently fall.
  • The number of diesel cars on UK roads is forecast to drop significantly from 15.5 million to approximately 250,000 by 2035, partly influenced by London's expanded ultra-low emission zone.
  • Filling stations may stop stocking diesel because the fuel degrades if not sold at pace, prompting motorists to consider electric vehicles, with some stations already offering EV charging.
  • The government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, and diesel cars constituted only 5.1% of new car sales last year, reflecting a significant market shift.
