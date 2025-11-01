Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to low-security prison in New Jersey

Diddy Transferred To Fort Dix Low-Security Prison
  • Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred to Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey to serve the remainder of his four-year prison sentence.
  • His lawyers had requested the transfer to a low-security male prison so he could participate in the facility's drug treatment program.
  • Combs has served approximately 14 months of his 50-month sentence and is scheduled for release on 8 May 2028, with potential reductions for program participation.
  • He was convicted in July of flying girlfriends and male sex workers for drug-fuelled sexual encounters, but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
  • Combs' lawyers have asked a federal appeals court to quickly consider the legality of his conviction and sentence, and he reportedly asked Donald Trump for a pardon.
