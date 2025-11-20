Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Biden’s big U-turn on Dick Cheney as he attends funeral on his 83rd bday

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, former President Joe Biden, former first lady Jill Biden, and former Vice President Kamala Harris stand as U.S. military body bearers carry the casket containing the remains of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during Cheney's funeral service at the National Cathedral on November 20, 2025 in Washington, DC
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, former President Joe Biden, former first lady Jill Biden, and former Vice President Kamala Harris stand as U.S. military body bearers carry the casket containing the remains of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during Cheney's funeral service at the National Cathedral on November 20, 2025 in Washington, DC (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
  • Dick Cheney’s funeral was held at Washington National Cathedral Thursday, bringing together a bipartisan group of former U.S. leaders to honor the consequential and polarizing vice president
  • Former President George W. Bush eulogized his former VP and Democrat Joe Biden, who once called Cheney “the most dangerous vice president we’ve had probably in American history,” attended the funeral, which fell on his 83rd birthday.
  • Biden said after Cheney’s death that he was “guided by a strong set of conservative values” and that “he believed, as I do, that family is the beginning, middle, and end.”
  • Donald Trump, who has been publicly silent about Cheney's death, was not invited to the service.
  • Other prominent figures present were Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, Dan Quayle, Mitch McConnell, Elaine Chao, and Nancy Pelosi.
