Biden’s big U-turn on Dick Cheney as he attends funeral on his 83rd bday
- Dick Cheney’s funeral was held at Washington National Cathedral Thursday, bringing together a bipartisan group of former U.S. leaders to honor the consequential and polarizing vice president
- Former President George W. Bush eulogized his former VP and Democrat Joe Biden, who once called Cheney “the most dangerous vice president we’ve had probably in American history,” attended the funeral, which fell on his 83rd birthday.
- Biden said after Cheney’s death that he was “guided by a strong set of conservative values” and that “he believed, as I do, that family is the beginning, middle, and end.”
- Donald Trump, who has been publicly silent about Cheney's death, was not invited to the service.
- Other prominent figures present were Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, Dan Quayle, Mitch McConnell, Elaine Chao, and Nancy Pelosi.