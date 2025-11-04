Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies aged 84

Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris, says daughter Liz
  • Dick Cheney, who served as Vice President under George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.
  • His family announced his passing on 3 November, attributing it to pneumonia, cardiac, and vascular disease.
  • Cheney had a long history of cardiovascular health issues, including multiple heart attacks and a heart transplant in 2012.
  • His family's statement praised him as a "great and good man" who instilled a love for the country in his children.
  • They expressed profound gratitude for his contributions to the nation, referring to him as a "noble giant of a man".
