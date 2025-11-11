Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian singer back in prison after anti-Kremlin songs

Reuters
Diana Loginova was arrested after her performances of songs by exiled Russian artists known for their opposition to the the country's military campaign in Ukraine
Diana Loginova was arrested after her performances of songs by exiled Russian artists known for their opposition to the the country's military campaign in Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Teenage Russian street musician Diana Loginova, 18, has received an additional 13-day jail sentence for a public order offence in St Petersburg.
  • Loginova, who performs as Naoko with her band Stoptime, was arrested last month after performing cover versions of songs by Kremlin critics.
  • Her boyfriend and band guitarist, Alexander Orlov, was also handed a further 13 days in jail by the same court.
  • Loginova previously faced jail time and a 30,000 rouble fine for performing tracks like "Swan Lake Cooperative" by Noize MC and "You Are a Soldier" by Monetochka, deemed to discredit the army.
  • Russian authorities have intensified their crackdown on critical voices since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, citing the need for national unity.
