Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Urgent warning issued over popular medical device after 7 deaths

Approximately three million devices are affected
  • Patients are advised to stop using certain FreeStyle Libre 3 and FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus glucose monitors due to potential malfunctions.
  • The faulty sensors, manufactured by Abbott Diabetes Care, may provide incorrect low glucose readings, which could lead to serious health risks.
  • The issue has been linked to over 700 serious injuries and seven deaths globally, none of which occurred in the US.
  • Approximately 3 million devices are affected, and incorrect readings could result in inappropriate treatment decisions for people with diabetes.
  • Abbott has resolved the manufacturing issue and is offering free replacements; customers can check if their sensor is impacted at www.FreeStyleCheck.com.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in