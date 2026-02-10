Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New diabetes drug could revolutionize care for thousands

Did You Know? Diabetes
  • A new class of once-daily tablets, SGLT-2 inhibitors, has been found to significantly reduce premature deaths in type 2 diabetes patients.
  • A study by UCL and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, analysing data from 60,000 UK patients, showed those prescribed SGLT-2 inhibitors were 24 per cent less likely to die prematurely over an average of three years.
  • Researchers estimate these drugs could prevent approximately 20,000 deaths annually in the UK, based on three million people being treated for type 2 diabetes.
  • The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has endorsed SGLT-2 inhibitors as a first-line treatment, marking a major shift in diabetes care.
  • These drugs work by helping the kidneys remove glucose and are also shown to protect the heart and kidneys, offering benefits beyond blood sugar control.
In full

