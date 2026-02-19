Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millions of Americans do not know they have this chronic condition

Did You Know? Diabetes
  • A report from the American Heart Association reveals that nearly one in four adults in the U.S., approximately 9.6 million people, have undiagnosed diabetes.
  • The report also indicates that 96 million Americans have prediabetes, with around 30 million adults (10.6 per cent of the adult population) having diagnosed diabetes.
  • Diabetes is a significant health concern in the U.S., being a leading cause of death and a major risk factor for heart disease, responsible for over 95,000 deaths annually.
  • The American Heart Association is urging increased awareness and professional care, as diabetes often develops slowly and silently without visible symptoms.
  • New research has identified that red blood cells, particularly in low-oxygen environments like high altitudes, can absorb sugar from the bloodstream, potentially offering novel approaches to controlling blood sugar.
