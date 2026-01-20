Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK furniture giant issues warning despite rising sales

British furniture retailer DFS has upgraded its profit forecast
British furniture retailer DFS has upgraded its profit forecast (Alamy/PA)
  • British furniture retailer DFS has upgraded its full-year profit forecast, citing robust sales growth and a successful start to its crucial winter sales period.
  • The company reported a 2.3 per cent rise in orders year-on-year across its DFS and Sofology brands for the six months leading up to 28 December.
  • Gross sales are now projected to climb by almost 9 per cent for the full year, with extensive national marketing campaigns supporting promotions.
  • DFS cautioned that the macroeconomic and consumer outlook remains hard to predict after a period of weakness, with consumers widely reported to be tightening budgets and holding off on big purchases.
  • The retailer anticipates full-year underlying pre-tax profits of £43 million to £50 million, surpassing its earlier forecast of £41 million, despite an unpredictable macroeconomic outlook.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in