Parents furious after ‘adult film’ is played to children on ferry
- DFDS has issued an apology after an adult film was inadvertently broadcast to passengers, including children, on a ferry travelling from Dieppe, France, to Newhaven, Sussex.
- The incident occurred after passengers had watched a Formula One grand prix, with the adult film playing immediately afterwards on the lounge television.
- One passenger described children running out of the lounge area "screaming" and parents expressing anger over the content.
- DFDS stated that the crew were unaware of the film and swiftly changed the channel once alerted to the content.
- The company has since removed the channel from its available stations on the boat, assuring that the incident "will not happen again" and expressing regret for the upset caused.