Coastal road collapses into sea after storm
- A section of the A379 Slapton Line in Devon, connecting Torcross and Slapton, has collapsed into the sea following recent storms.
- The damage, which occurred overnight, saw about 200 metres of the road and part of the Torcross Tank car park disappear after sea defences were destroyed in last month’s storms.
- Local businesses, including The Start Bay Inn, have reported significant disruption and damage, describing the scene as ”like a bomb has gone off”.
- Devon County Council and South Hams District Council are assessing the extensive damage, which also includes damaged properties in Torcross.
- Local authorities are seeking government assistance, with Devon South MP Caroline Voaden securing a meeting with the Department for Transport to discuss the situation.
