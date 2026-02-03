Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coastal road collapses into sea after storm

The A road has been damaged significantly
The A road has been damaged significantly (Office of Caroline Voaden MP)
  • A section of the A379 Slapton Line in Devon, connecting Torcross and Slapton, has collapsed into the sea following recent storms.
  • The damage, which occurred overnight, saw about 200 metres of the road and part of the Torcross Tank car park disappear after sea defences were destroyed in last month’s storms.
  • Local businesses, including The Start Bay Inn, have reported significant disruption and damage, describing the scene as ”like a bomb has gone off”.
  • Devon County Council and South Hams District Council are assessing the extensive damage, which also includes damaged properties in Torcross.
  • Local authorities are seeking government assistance, with Devon South MP Caroline Voaden securing a meeting with the Department for Transport to discuss the situation.
