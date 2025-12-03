Derek Chauvin asks for new trial stating he was ‘deprived’ of due process
- Derek Chauvin, convicted of George Floyd's murder, is seeking a new trial, alleging false testimony led to his conviction.
- Chauvin's attorney, Gregory Joseph, filed a 71-page document claiming his client was deprived of due process under the 14th Amendment.
- The request argues that Minneapolis police officials gave 'false and misleading testimony' and that jurors received incorrect legal instructions.
- It also alleges state medical witnesses misrepresented Floyd's cause of death, contradicting the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report.
- The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is expected to file a response by 4 January and will address the allegations in court.