Police officers scarred for life following riot training drill
- Derbyshire Constabulary has been fined £60,000 after four officers sustained burns from petrol bombs during a riot training exercise in February 2021.
- The incident, which occurred at a training centre in Rotherham, saw officers exposed to “significant and avoidable risks” during a simulated public disorder exercise.
- Four officers suffered burns to their lower bodies, with three requiring hospital treatment, resulting in permanent scarring and psychological harm.
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the force failed to provide adequate information on PPE, conduct suitable risk assessments for petrol bomb deployment, and implement safe systems of work.
- Derbyshire Constabulary pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety law and was ordered to pay £9,470 in costs, with Chief Constable Rachel Swann acknowledging the failure to regularly review and update risk assessments.