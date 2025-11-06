Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Heroic member of public tackles spade-wielding man to ground in busy city centre

Spade-wielding man tackled to ground by hero bystander
  • Footage released by Derbyshire Police showed Jamie Birks swinging a spade in Derby.
  • Birks was confronted by Police Community Support Officers and members of the public.
  • A bystander intervened, tackling Birks to the ground before officers restrained him.
  • During the incident, Birks head-butted one officer on the leg and spat at another.
  • Birks, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of assaulting emergency workers and was sentenced to 27 weeks in prison.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in