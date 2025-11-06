Heroic member of public tackles spade-wielding man to ground in busy city centre
- Footage released by Derbyshire Police showed Jamie Birks swinging a spade in Derby.
- Birks was confronted by Police Community Support Officers and members of the public.
- A bystander intervened, tackling Birks to the ground before officers restrained him.
- During the incident, Birks head-butted one officer on the leg and spat at another.
- Birks, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of assaulting emergency workers and was sentenced to 27 weeks in prison.