Britain’s ‘most repulsive road’ exposed amid sea of roadside rubbish
- A section of the A38 in Willington has been labelled Britain's "most repulsive road" due to extensive litter covering its verges.
- Campaign group Clean Up Britain highlighted the issue, stating the stretch has become a dumping ground for rubbish thrown by motorists.
- National Highways claims the clean-up is the responsibility of South Derbyshire District Council.
- Conversely, South Derbyshire District Council insists that National Highways is responsible for the road's maintenance.
- Both organisations are currently in discussions to resolve the issue and plan to collaborate on anti-littering campaigns.
