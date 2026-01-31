Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britain’s ‘most repulsive road’ exposed amid sea of roadside rubbish

Campaigners brand stretch of A38 in Willington Britain’s ‘most repulsive road’ amid litter blight
  • A section of the A38 in Willington has been labelled Britain's "most repulsive road" due to extensive litter covering its verges.
  • Campaign group Clean Up Britain highlighted the issue, stating the stretch has become a dumping ground for rubbish thrown by motorists.
  • National Highways claims the clean-up is the responsibility of South Derbyshire District Council.
  • Conversely, South Derbyshire District Council insists that National Highways is responsible for the road's maintenance.
  • Both organisations are currently in discussions to resolve the issue and plan to collaborate on anti-littering campaigns.
