Doctors urged to ‘prescribe exercise’ to treat depression and anxiety
- A new study suggests exercise, including running, swimming, and dancing, is an effective "evidence-based first line intervention" for symptoms of depression and anxiety.
- Researchers, whose findings were published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, analysed 63 studies and concluded that aerobic exercises had the most substantial impact.
- Group workouts were found to offer greater benefits for depression, particularly for young adults aged 18 to 30 and postnatal women.
- Shorter, lower-intensity exercise was identified as more effective for reducing anxiety, though all forms of exercise were deemed beneficial.
- Mental health professionals are encouraged to prescribe exercise with confidence, and public health guidelines should promote it as a primary intervention, especially for emerging adults and perinatal populations.
