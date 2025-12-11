New study reveals Baltic origin of ancient war canoe
- New analysis of Denmark's ancient Hjortspring boat, including a partial fingerprint and caulking materials, has helped determine its likely origin.
- The 2,400-year-old plank canoe, discovered on the Danish island of Als, was waterproofed with pitch from pine trees, which were scarce in Denmark and northern Germany during that period.
- Researchers suggest the boat and its crew most likely originated from the Baltic Sea region, where pine forests were more abundant during the 4th or 3rd century BC.
- A partial human fingerprint found within the caulking material provides a direct link to one of the ancient seafarers who used the vessel.
- These findings support the theory that the boat was used by invaders who travelled a significant distance to attack Als, with the defeated vessel later sunk as an offering.