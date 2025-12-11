Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New study reveals Baltic origin of ancient war canoe

ThecHjortspring boat is currently displayed at the National Museum of Denmark
ThecHjortspring boat is currently displayed at the National Museum of Denmark (Boel Bengtsson)
  • New analysis of Denmark's ancient Hjortspring boat, including a partial fingerprint and caulking materials, has helped determine its likely origin.
  • The 2,400-year-old plank canoe, discovered on the Danish island of Als, was waterproofed with pitch from pine trees, which were scarce in Denmark and northern Germany during that period.
  • Researchers suggest the boat and its crew most likely originated from the Baltic Sea region, where pine forests were more abundant during the 4th or 3rd century BC.
  • A partial human fingerprint found within the caulking material provides a direct link to one of the ancient seafarers who used the vessel.
  • These findings support the theory that the boat was used by invaders who travelled a significant distance to attack Als, with the defeated vessel later sunk as an offering.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in