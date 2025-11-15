Democrats aim to radically change Trump’s $300m ballroom if they return to White House
- Democrats are planning to radically change or demolish Donald Trump's proposed $300 million White House ballroom project.
- The project, which involves demolishing parts of the East Wing, is viewed by critics as a symbol of Trump's close ties with wealthy corporate leaders.
- Proposals from Democrats include converting the space into a “Democracy Matters Ballroom” museum, a Smithsonian-affiliated museum on corruption, or tearing it down entirely.
- Trump has defended the ballroom, stating that presidents have long desired more space for grand state events, which he, as a “real estate person,” is providing.
- Polling indicates that the American public largely does not support the effort to build the opulent, corporate-backed ballroom.