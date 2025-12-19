Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dems accuse Trump admin of Epstein document cover-up as deadline looms

Todd Blanche says DoJ will release Epstein files Friday to meet Congressionally-imposed deadline
  • Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have accused the Justice Department of a cover-up and violating federal law regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • The accusation follows the Justice Department's failure to release the full cache of Epstein documents by the congressional deadline of December 19.
  • Congress had imposed the deadline for the release of all documents related to the government's investigation into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring.
  • Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that not all materials would be released immediately due to necessary redactions to protect survivors, ongoing litigation, and national security interests.
  • Blanche indicated that while some documents would be released, more materials are expected to become publicly available in the coming weeks.
