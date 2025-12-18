Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Democrats change their minds on releasing 2024 election loss report

Every time Trump blamed Biden and the Democrats in national address
  • The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has reversed its pledge to publicly release a report analyzing the party's 2024 electoral losses.
  • DNC Chair Ken Martin had initially promised to make the findings public, but party leaders expressed concerns about rehashing past failures.
  • An anonymous DNC official indicated that some Democrats prefer to focus on anticipated strong midterm election results rather than dwelling on previous losses.
  • A partial review of the report by Politico revealed that Democrats were perceived as defensive on immigration and public safety, and it highlighted the need for better voter engagement and year-round field infrastructure.
  • The analysis also suggested that Republicans were more effective at using online platforms and influencers to attract young voters, contributing to a decline in youth support for Democrats.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in