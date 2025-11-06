The warning sign that could flag dementia risk 25 years early
- Middle-aged adults exhibiting signs of poor heart health are at a greater risk of developing dementia later in life, a study by University College London has found.
- The research identified that higher levels of cardiac troponin, a protein indicating heart muscle damage, in middle age were linked to an increased likelihood of dementia.
- This early warning sign could be detected between seven and 25 years before a dementia diagnosis.
- Participants with the highest troponin levels had a 38 per cent increased chance of developing dementia and experienced a more rapid decline in cognitive function.
- Experts say that maintaining good cardiovascular health, including managing blood pressure and cholesterol, staying active, and maintaining a healthy weight, can help prevent or delay dementia.