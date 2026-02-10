Could a simple brain exercise cut dementia risk by 25%?
- A decades-long randomised controlled trial has indicated that a specific type of mental exercise, focusing on processing speed, could reduce the risk of developing dementia in later life by 25 per cent.
- The study, published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Research, involved over 2,800 participants aged 65 or older, who were assigned to different cognitive training groups or a control group.
- Participants in the speed training group undertook computerised tests requiring rapid identification of visual information, with increasing complexity and shorter timeframes. The test took place over an initial five-week period with subsequent booster sessions.
- Unlike processing speed training, the study found that memory or reasoning training did not show a statistically significant reduction in dementia risk over the 20-year follow-up period.
- Experts not involved in the research, including Alzheimer’s Research UK, welcomed the long-term analysis but cautioned that diagnoses were based on health records rather than specialist clinical testing, and further research is needed to understand the mechanisms and broader applicability.
