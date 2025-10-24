‘Super exciting’ dementia breakthrough could revolutionise treatment
- Science minister Lord Vallance expressed significant optimism regarding advancements in dementia diagnosis and treatment - anticipating a revolutionary era for patient care.
- A new £5 million funding allocation has been announced to accelerate dementia diagnosis and enhance the quality of life for those affected.
- The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) aims for over 92% of patients to receive a dementia diagnosis within 18 weeks of referral by 2029.
- Future solutions include blood and saliva tests for early detection, alongside the development of AI-powered daily routine assistants to support patients.
- These breakthroughs are expected to enable earlier intervention, manage symptoms, and potentially lead to the prevention or cure of dementia, impacting the one million people currently living with the condition in the UK.