New Delhi smog tackled with experimental method

Thick toxic smog reduces visibility on Delhi roads
  • Indian authorities have initiated a cloud-seeding experiment over New Delhi in a bid to combat the city's severe air pollution, a move that has already ignited public anger.
  • A specialised aircraft dispersed chemicals into clouds above parts of the Indian capital, aiming to trigger rainfall and cleanse the 'very poor' quality air.
  • The trial was conducted in collaboration with the government’s Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, with further operations planned despite expert doubts about its efficacy.
  • New Delhi routinely ranks among the world’s most polluted cities, with pollution levels often reaching 20 times higher than the World Health Organization’s safe limit, exacerbated by crop burning and emissions.
  • Experts argue that cloud-seeding is ineffective as a long-term solution, offering only short-lived respite, and advocate for strong laws to reduce emissions from all sources instead of temporary measures.
