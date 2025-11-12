Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest on Delhi Red Fort blast as police detain suspects

Delhi blast: Witnesses recount horrific aftermath of car explosion near Red Fort
  • Indian authorities have detained multiple suspects following a car explosion in Delhi that killed nine people and wounded at least 20.
  • The blast occurred on Monday near the Red Fort, a Unesco World Heritage site, during the evening rush hour, gutting several vehicles.
  • Investigators are treating the incident as a potential terrorist attack, with police in Kashmir detaining five individuals from Pulwama district in connection with the blast.
  • The explosion involved a Hyundai i20, reportedly driven by Dr Umar Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor, and authorities are investigating whether it was a deliberate or accidental detonation.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the injured and vowed that no "conspirator" behind the attack would be spared, as families grieve the victims.
