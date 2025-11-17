Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Owner of car used in Delhi bomb attack is arrested by police

Delhi blast: Witnesses recount horrific aftermath of car explosion near Red Fort
  • A man from Indian-administered Kashmir has been arrested in connection with a deadly car bomb attack near Delhi's iconic Red Fort.
  • The suspect is alleged to have owned the vehicle used in the explosion and travelled from Kashmir to help secure it for the attack.
  • Investigators accuse him of conspiring with the suspected suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor who died in the blast at a traffic light.
  • The explosion, Delhi's first major bombing since 2011, killed at least eight people and prompted a wide-ranging investigation across northern India.
  • Authorities are examining potential links to recent arrests of a suspected militant cell in Kashmir and a large seizure of explosives in a Delhi suburb.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in