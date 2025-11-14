City’s toxic air could cause ‘permanent damage’ to people’s health
- India's Supreme Court has warned that toxic air in Delhi could cause "permanent damage" to people's health, with Justice PS Narasimha urging lawyers to use virtual hearing facilities.
- Justice Narasimha emphasised the severity of the pollution, stating that even masks are "not enough" to provide adequate protection.
- Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 425, marking the third consecutive day in the "severe" range and triggering the third phase of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan.
- The Supreme Court directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file status reports on their efforts to curb stubble burning, a significant contributor to Delhi's winter smog.
- The city's recurring toxic haze is a result of vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, crop-burning smoke, and stagnant weather patterns, with PM2.5 concentrations often exceeding World Health Organisation guidelines by more than 20 times.