Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

City’s toxic air could cause ‘permanent damage’ to people’s health

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
  • India's Supreme Court has warned that toxic air in Delhi could cause "permanent damage" to people's health, with Justice PS Narasimha urging lawyers to use virtual hearing facilities.
  • Justice Narasimha emphasised the severity of the pollution, stating that even masks are "not enough" to provide adequate protection.
  • Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 425, marking the third consecutive day in the "severe" range and triggering the third phase of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan.
  • The Supreme Court directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file status reports on their efforts to curb stubble burning, a significant contributor to Delhi's winter smog.
  • The city's recurring toxic haze is a result of vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, crop-burning smoke, and stagnant weather patterns, with PM2.5 concentrations often exceeding World Health Organisation guidelines by more than 20 times.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in