Chaos at AI summit as thousands queue to see tech giants
- India's flagship artificial intelligence summit in Delhi was marred by chaos on its opening day, featuring long queues, traffic congestion, and sudden security sweeps.
- Thousands of attendees faced blocked gates, delayed panels, and uncertainty over access at the Bharat Mandapam complex, despite the presence of high-profile guests.
- An evacuation of the main exhibition hall for security checks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit led to reports of exhibitors' equipment, including wearables, being stolen.
- Organisers apologised for the issues, attributing them to the overwhelming response, and stated they were implementing measures to improve coordination and ease congestion for the remaining days.
- Rumours of Bill Gates being disinvited due to past controversies were refuted by his spokesperson, confirming his attendance and scheduled keynote address, following his visit to Andhra Pradesh.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks