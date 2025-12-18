UK government unveils plans to tackle deepfake abuse
- Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips announced new government measures to tackle deepfake abuse and halve violence against women and girls within a decade.
- New laws will specifically prohibit AI "nudification" tools, which create fake nude images and videos without consent, with perpetrators facing real consequences.
- Ms Phillips stated that these apps are not harmless pranks and devastate young people's lives, emphasising the need to stop their creation and sharing.
- The cross-government strategy includes teaching healthy relationships in secondary schools and training teachers to spot worrying behaviour in young men.
- Further measures involve introducing specialist rape and sexual offences investigators to every police force and providing a £19 million funding boost for safe housing for domestic abuse survivors.