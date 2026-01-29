New decent homes standard delayed until 2035
- Labour's flagship plan to enforce decent homes standards for landlords in England has been significantly delayed, with implementation now not expected until 2035.
- The decision has sparked outrage among Labour MPs and renters' rights campaigners, who describe it as a ”betrayal” and warn that renters cannot wait a decade for safe housing.
- This delay means Labour would need to win the next two general elections to oversee the full implementation of the manifesto promise.
- The watering down follows a similar change to a pledge to scrap ground rents for leaseholders, which has now been capped at £250 instead of being abolished.
- The government justified the delay by acknowledging “significant challenges” faced by landlords, amidst reports that numerous MPs, including Labour ones, are landlords themselves.
